When the Effingham Fire Department learned about the SBL Bonutti Clinic construction, it leaped at the chance to use the former building as a temporary training center. “We keep our ears opened for any old construction coming down. Usually, it’s unusable, old houses being demolished, not large commercial buildings with many rooms,” Matt Carpenter, Effingham Fire Department training officer, explained.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO