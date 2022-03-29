ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia is ready if Europe stops buying our energy, top lawmaker says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

March 29 (Reuters) - Russia is ready for the possibility that Europe might stop buying Russian energy supplies, the TASS news agency quoted the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament as saying on Tuesday.

Valentina Matviyenko added that if Europe were to refuse to buy Russian energy then Moscow could redirect supplies to Asian markets among others, TASS reported.

Russia has demanded that “unfriendly” countries pay for gas in roubles in the wake of Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. But G7 nations have refused the demand, and at a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday no common position emerged.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Parliament#Russian#Tass#Asian#Western#European Union
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Western...
POLITICS
Salon

Why is Belarus supporting Russia in Putin's war with Ukraine?

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Russia is attacking Ukraine, but Belarus, a neighboring country, is "the other aggressor in this war," European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said on Feb. 27. One politician, Alexander Lukashenko, has ruled Belarus with a draconian hand for the last 28...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy