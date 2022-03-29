SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Game of the 2022 women's NCAA tournament? Yup. You likely didn't hydrate enough for the instant classic which unfolded as the UConn Huskies outlasted the NC State Wolfpack 91-87 to secure their 14th straight Final Four berth in the Bridgeport Regional final in Connecticut on Monday. The double-overtime thriller was...
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — UConn has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after beating NC State 91-87 in a double-overtime thriller. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 27 points, and her magnificent performance in both overtimes helped UConn make their 14th straight final four. Bueckers was named...
UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
UConn won a double-overtime thriller over NC State in Monday night’s epic Elite Eight contest. Along with arguably representing the best NCAA tournament game of the year, the 91-87 triumph extended an unprecedented record. Following the narrow win, Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are going to their 14th straight Final Four....
BRIDGEPORT — Ten weeks ago, the UConn women’s basketball team played in Oregon but was going nowhere fast. After scoring the first 10 points, the short-handed Huskies fell behind by as many as 23 in the third quarter and lost to the Ducks 72-59. The result left coach Geno Auriemma wondering if his team would even make the NCAA tournament, let alone be in a position to be playing late in March.
STORRS, Connecticut — For the 22nd time in Geno Auriemma's 37 years as the UConn women's head basketball coach, the Huskies are headed to the Final Four, which this year is being played in a city Auriemma has fond memories of: Minneapolis. That's where they won their first national title 27 years ago.
There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women’s Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis. With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
A Final Four matchup features the Stanford Cardinal and the UConn Huskies playing with a spot in the National Championship Game up for grabs on Friday. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:30 PM. Stanford knocked off Texas 59-50 in the team's last outing on Sunday. Lexie Hull notched a...
BRIDGEPORT — For UConn fans Steve Bernardini, of Milford, and Jack Turner, of Orange, having the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in their backyard has been “terrific.”. “I’ve been a fan for 50 years,” Turner said. “It’s terrific to have the tournament in Bridgeport. Connecticut is really the...
