ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Surrenders To Authorities

easttexasradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, an armed and dangerous fugitive wanted for murder, surrendered to authorities after being implicated in the...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Man fatally shot partner during North Jersey robbery, authorities say

A man was accused Friday of fatally shooting his partner during the course of a robbery in Paterson, authorities said. An investigation into the alleged incident began shortly after 1 a.m. when Paterson Police officers were called to Belmont Avenue and North 10th Street in the city for a report of a stolen car, according to a joint statement from the Paterson Police Department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
PATERSON, NJ
ABC6.com

Authorities identify man shot, killed in New Bedford

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed in New Bedford. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Monday at 117 Hillman St. When officers arrived on scene, police said they found Eric Jose Carlos, 35, on the porch suffering from...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#East Texas#Fugitive#Dallas#Extradition
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County authorities searching for man who eluded pursuit

A man who eluded a traffic stop, almost hit another vehicle head on and ultimately crashed is the subject of a search by Augusta County authorities. “Deputies were in the area throughout the night, and have checked numerous locations today. It is believed that the suspect is no longer in the area,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said Friday, after a lengthy search south of the City of Staunton that initiated last night.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
KSN News

Authorities search for missing Cowley County man

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old missing man. Sheriff David Falletti said Mark A. Brannam went missing on March 16 and has been reported to have dementia. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy S-10 pickup with Kansas plate 631MXJ. He is 5 feet 11 […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Fox 19

Sheriff: Adams County man with loaded AR-15 surrenders before SWAT arrives

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A southern Ohio man armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle who was reported to be suicidal and making threats surrendered before a SWAT team arrived Sunday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Chandler, 50, of Winchester, is under arrest on charges...
KFOR

Man surrenders after Saturday standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have a suspect in custody after a nearly 9-hour standoff at an M-Mart convenience store on Saturday. “It was tense, it was tense,” said Tahir Yousaf, the store’s manager. The incident happened at the M-Mart located near the corner of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WSMV

Authorities continue investigation after one man was shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday evening. Authorities told News4 that the shooting occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday at J C Napier Homes in Nashville, located at 648 Claiborne St. Officers said one man was shot but currently has non-life-threatening injuries. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Jumping Into Washington Channel: Authorities

A man has died after jumping into the Washington Channel Monday in Southwest D.C., police said. Paramedics responded at around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a person under the influence at 4th and N streets SW, D.C. Fire and EMS said. A spokesperson for the department said that when...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy