Rafael Nadal's winning streak at the start of the season ended at 20. The Spaniard lost the Indian Wells final to Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6 after blowing his chances in the second set. With an injury to his left pectoral muscle, Rafa was unable to play at his best and impose his shots, committing more than 30 unforced errors to hand the 24-year-old American the first Masters 1000 trophy.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO