UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world must act to prevent a "hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The secretary-general told reporters in New York that the war risks sparking far-reaching consequences for the global food supply that will have a devastating impact on the poorest. "This war goes far beyond Ukraine. It is also an assault on the world's most vulnerable people and countries," Guterres said. Even before the war, he said, developing countries were "struggling to recover from the pandemic -- with record inflation, rising interest rates and looming debt burdens."

