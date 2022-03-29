ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Ceremony for ‘National Vietnam War Veterans Day’ at Battleship Park Tuesday

By Chad Petri
 1 day ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Today marks 49 years since US combat troops withdrew from Vietnam, marking the end of US involvement in the war. Today, a special ceremony will be held at Battleship Memorial Park to honor Vietnam veterans.

One week since Robertsdale Tornado with more severe weather expected this week

This morning at 7 members of the South Alabama Veterans Council will gather here at the park for a ceremony . March 29th is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day–it started being recognized nationally five years ago.

According to the American Legion “This is a time to pay special tribute to the 9 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War era, to the 58,000 names memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and to those who never received the recognition they deserved when they returned to America from war.”

They add that “March 29, 1973, is the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished” and on or around this time “Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.“

There are more than 1000 events planned today nationwide to honor Vietnam veterans.

#Vietnam Veterans#The Vietnam War#The American Legion#Americans
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County restaurants join efforts to help Ukraine

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County restaurants are donating a percentage of sales this week to aid in the Ukraine relief efforts. Busters Brick Oven in Daphne will be donating a portion of Wednesday’s sales to the Ukrainian Restaurant Week. The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association has named this week ‘Ukrainian Restaurant Week’, encouraging restaurants […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
