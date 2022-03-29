SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Game of the 2022 women's NCAA tournament? Yup. You likely didn't hydrate enough for the instant classic which unfolded as the UConn Huskies outlasted the NC State Wolfpack 91-87 to secure their 14th straight Final Four berth in the Bridgeport Regional final in Connecticut on Monday. The double-overtime thriller was...
Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
STORRS — Dan Hurley and his UConn men’s basketball staff have some work to do. A lot. That’s what happens when you get bounced from the NCAA tournament’s first round two years in a row. That may be acceptable at other programs, but not at UConn.
STORRS, Connecticut — For the 22nd time in Geno Auriemma's 37 years as the UConn women's head basketball coach, the Huskies are headed to the Final Four, which this year is being played in a city Auriemma has fond memories of: Minneapolis. That's where they won their first national title 27 years ago.
BRIDGEPORT — Ten weeks ago, the UConn women’s basketball team played in Oregon but was going nowhere fast. After scoring the first 10 points, the short-handed Huskies fell behind by as many as 23 in the third quarter and lost to the Ducks 72-59. The result left coach Geno Auriemma wondering if his team would even make the NCAA tournament, let alone be in a position to be playing late in March.
The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women’s Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis. With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn — In historical terms, NC State’s Elite Eight game against UConn on Monday night was a mismatch between a team looking for its 14th consecutive Final Four berth and a team looking to break a regional semifinal drought of almost a quarter-century.
On paper, NC State (32-4) held the advantage with...
BRIDGEPORT — For UConn fans Steve Bernardini, of Milford, and Jack Turner, of Orange, having the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in their backyard has been “terrific.”. “I’ve been a fan for 50 years,” Turner said. “It’s terrific to have the tournament in Bridgeport. Connecticut is really the...
BRIDGEPORT -- The UConn women's basketball team is headed to Minneapolis. Leading the way is Minnesota native Paige Bueckers. Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the extra sessions and was named the NCAA Bridgeport Regional's Most Outstanding Player as the No. 2 Huskies topped top-seeded North Carolina State 91-87 in double overtime in the final Monday to advance to their 14th straight NCAA Final Four.
A Final Four matchup features the Stanford Cardinal and the UConn Huskies playing with a spot in the National Championship Game up for grabs on Friday. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:30 PM. Stanford knocked off Texas 59-50 in the team's last outing on Sunday. Lexie Hull notched a...
Comments / 0