Hutchinson, KS

Formal charges filed in rape case

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man has been formally charged with the rape of a woman following his arrest from an incident March...

Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
