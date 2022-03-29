Davison County Commission to hear Planning and Development District III annual report

I just read your editorial about the Crystal River airport and it leaves a lot out, I am guessing it was written by an airplane owner with weak math skills. First, I am trying to figure out how adding a 12-foot wide travel lane shortened the runway by 200 feet, something does not add up. The right-of-way already existed and was widened by 12 feet.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO