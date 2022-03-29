ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School ‘deeply concerned’ for Year 9 pupil missing for more than a week

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA London principal has raised concern over the disappearance of 14-year-old Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar. A school has renewed calls for help in finding a Year 9 pupil who has been missing from his home in north-west London for more than a week. Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at his...

www.shropshirestar.com

Nicole Hill
16h ago

Umm... why it took the school to even report this? where are the parents?

