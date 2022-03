Trying to figure out how you can complete the Jar-Bairn Quest in Elden Ring? We've got you covered. Jar-Bairn is a new NPC with its own quest that was added into the game after the release of Patch 1.03. Jar-Bairn is located in Jarburg, at the southeast of Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes. The Jar-Bairn Quest is tied to the quests of Diallos and Iron Fist Alexander, so you should first finish both of those questlines.

