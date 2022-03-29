ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conn’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn’s Inc. (CONN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $7.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $402.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $108.2 million, or $3.61 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.59 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CONN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CONN

