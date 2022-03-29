Mail-in voting now available for NC Statewide Primary

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO