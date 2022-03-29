ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mail-in voting now available for NC Statewide Primary

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As of Monday, residents in NC can now request absentee ballots for the 2022 Statewide Primary. Per the NC State Board of Elections, any registered voter can...

