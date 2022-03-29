Man, 25, shot while driving on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot while he was driving on the city’s Northwest Side.

Chicago police said the man was driving on the 3100 block of West Addison Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday when someone in a silver sedan fired shots.

The 25-year-old was hit in the head and leg and crashed into a fence. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Windows at a nearby Little Caesars were shot out. The pizza place was open at the time of the shooting.

A witness, Firoz Khan, said no one was in the lobby when it happened.

“One of the shots went through the corner window but thank God nobody was in the lobby,” he said. “Thank God no one was here at that time because they just heard the sound and then found out it was a shooting around the corner.”

It is unknown if the shooting was a case of road rage, or something else.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.