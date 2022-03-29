SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

BRIDGEPORT — Ten weeks ago, the UConn women’s basketball team played in Oregon but was going nowhere fast. After scoring the first 10 points, the short-handed Huskies fell behind by as many as 23 in the third quarter and lost to the Ducks 72-59. The result left coach Geno Auriemma wondering if his team would even make the NCAA tournament, let alone be in a position to be playing late in March.

