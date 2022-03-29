ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jazzy afternoon in Big Rapids

By Cathie Crew
 1 day ago
The Tuba Bach concert series presented Jazz Duo Sunny Wilkinson and Ron Newman, joined by drummer Larry Ochiltree and tubist Ed Mallett on Sunday afternoon at Immanuel Luthern Church in Big Rapids. (Pioneer photos/Cathie Crew)

BIG RAPIDS — Husband and wife jazz duo Sunny Wilkinson and Ron Newman was joined by drummer Larry Ochiltree and tubist Ed Mallett on Sunday afternoon at Immanuel Luthern Church in Big Rapids for Tuba Bach’s annual spring concert.

The concert featured music by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Antônio Carlos Jobim, Chick Corea, Charlie Chaplin and more.

The performance was also live streamed on You Tube and Facebook.

Tuba Bach is in their 17th year of presenting concerts, free of charge, featuring world-class musicians, in Big Rapids. The organization, headed by local musician Ed Mallett, strives to bring musical talents from across the country to perform in six weeks of unique concerts, educational programs and community outreach events each year.

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest.

