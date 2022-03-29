ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Latest on Alex Murdaugh: $4.3 million confession of judgment filed in Satterfield suit

By Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 1 day ago
Attorneys have filed a confession of judgment in Hampton County admitting the liability of accused South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh Sr. in relation to allegations involving the estate of Gloria Satterfield and agreeing not to contest claims in civil court.

Murdaugh is facing criminal charges and a civil suit surrounding allegations that he, while acting as an attorney in Hampton County, orchestrated a scheme to defraud the family and heirs of Satterfield, his longtime housekeeper and nanny, out of wrongful death insurance settlement funds.

Satterfield died in February 2018 following what was reported as a trip and fall accident at Murdaugh's Colleton County home, Moselle.

During a Dec. 13, 2021, bond hearing, Murdaugh stated through his attorney Richard Harpootlian that he would sign a confession of judgment in regards to the civil suit filed against him by Bland Richter LLP, the Charleston law firm representing the Satterfield estate.

On March 24, attorneys for multiple parties filed a "consent motion for court consideration" of the proposed confession of judgment in Hampton County Court of Common Pleas.

A confession of judgment is a legal document stating that a creditor agrees to allow a debtor to obtain a judgment without contest in court. In last week's filing, Murdaugh "admits liability" to the Satterfield heirs for the claims asserted against him in their civil suit.

The proposed judgment is in the amount of $4,305,000, but there are stipulations and the agreement still has to be approved by the court.

The consent motion relates directly to a possible settlement of the Satterfield suit, which was filed in Hampton County on Sept. 15, 2021, but was attached to a March 29, 2021, suit involving the alleged wrongful death of Mallory Beach, 19, in a February 2019 boat crash involving Murdaugh's boat and his younger son, Paul Murdaugh.

As Alex Murdaugh is currently facing nine civil suits, with each demanding damages, the court has placed control of Murdaugh's assets in the hands of attorneys John Lay and Peter McCoy, acting as co-receivers. Lay and McCoy are tasked with locating and preserving all of Murdaugh's assets and creating a settlement fund for any alleged victims, should the courts rule in their favor or settlements are reached.

This confession of judgment is not official until approved by 16th Circuit Judge Daniel Hall, who oversees the receivership requested by Mark Tinsley, the attorney representing the estate of Mallory Beach in the wrongful death suit.

The document can not be signed by Murdaugh until Judge Hall approves it, said Eric Bland, an attorney for the Satterfield estate.

In the proposed confession of judgment, Murdaugh "jointly and severally confesses judgment to Michael 'Tony' Satterfield and Brian Harriott … and their respective heirs in the amount of $4,305,000.00."

The confession of judgment states that all parties agree and stipulate that this agreement is "subject to and restricted by the Receivership implemented by the court as to debtor’s assets in that certain order in the case captioned Renee S. Beach, as Personal Representative for the Estate of Mallory Beach v. Gregory M. Parker, et. al."

The consent motion for court consideration of the confession of judgment was filed by Amy L.B. Hill, counsel for co-receivers Lay and McCoy, and John H. Tiller, counsel for Murdaugh.

This Consent Motion states "The Co-Receivers do not intend to favor one creditor over another, but rather to ensure that the assets of the receivership estate are reasonably maintained for the potential benefit of any present and future creditors and/or for Alex Murdaugh personally if applicable."

This proposed judgment stipulates that "The presiding judge who is charged with distribution of the receivership estate to current and future creditors... shall determine in his or her sole discretion the amount of payment, if any, to which the judgment creditor is entitled from the proceeds" after the co-receivers have acquired and liquidated Murdaugh's assets.

To date, Bland Richter LLP has obtained more than $7 million in settlements from other parties allegedly involved in the wrongful death insurance settlement scheme, but not from Murdaugh.

Also implicated in the Satterfield criminal case is suspended Beaufort County attorney Cory Fleming, who was indicted by the State Grand Jury on 18 charges on March 16. Fleming, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by Supreme Court order on Oct. 8, 2021.

Latest coverage:Alleged co-conspirator Cory Fleming granted $100K surety bond

Murdaugh also stands accused of defrauding several of his former clients, his former legal partners and other attorneys. Through 15 indictments containing 75 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31. In total, he is facing 78 criminal charges, including the three local charges from an indictment related to an alleged fake-suicide-for-hire plot over the Labor Day 2021 weekend.

Murdaugh, 53, was suspended from practicing law on Sept. 8, 2021.

He remains detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on a $7 million bond.

Comments / 1

