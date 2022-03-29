Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrates 75th anniversary, catch shows starting April 1

It all started in 1948 with a notice tacked onto the bulletin board outside Payne's Music Store.

"Please sign name and instrument if interested in forming a symphony orchestra," it read.

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra was born.

Seventy-five years later, the symphony has had five conductors, countless performances and hundreds upon hundreds of performers, with up to 97 musicians at any given time. As the Greenville Symphony Orchestra celebrates another milestone anniversary, here's a bit of its history from the last 75 years.

The first concert

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra performed for the first time on Dec. 6, 1948 in the Women's College Auditorium at Furman University. Robert Cantrick, a Furman instructor at the time, was on the podium conducting the concert.

Baroque on a budget

A second season of two concerts was planned on only $1,000. Sheet music at the time was only a few pennies to a nickel, and all the musicians were unpaid volunteers.

Collecting conductors

Five conductors have lead the symphony throughout the last 75 years.

Robert Cantrick 1948-1951

Pedro Sanjuan 1951-1956

Peter Rickett 1956-1990

David Pollitt 1990-1997

Edvard Tchivzhel 1990-Present

Each conductor left their own mark on the podium.

Cantrick was the first, of course, and Sanjuan went on to be one of the founders of the Havana Cuba Orchestra.

Rickett transformed the Greenville Symphony Orchestra from a volunteer symphony into a professional orchestra, and Pollitt started the tradition of holiday concerts at the Peace Center (known as "Holiday at Peace") which are still performed today.

Both Rickett and Pollitt returned as guest conductors at the orchestra's 50th anniversary concert.

Tchivzhel continues to be an asset in his own right. He even got Yo-yo Ma to play with the orchestra — twice!

The Greenville Symphony Orchestra has begun a search to replace Tchivzhel, but won't identify their new music director until summer 2024 at the earliest.

Pandemic players

When COVID-19 gripped the world in a seemingly endless pandemic, the Greenville Symphony Orchestra had to adapt, too. They introduced a virtual concert hall on YouTube, and performed Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 at their first-ever virtual concert. In the 2020-2021 season they returned to the stage for a short season with 50% capacity and social distancing, and were able to return to full capacity in 2021-2022.

The 2021-2022 concert season will end in May.

Chord of the community

The Guild of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra was formed in September of 1958. In addition to selling season tickets and raising money to buy instruments, the Guild started the Lollipops program, which introduces preschoolers and elementary-aged children to classical music through a 30-minute interactive concert. Lollipops are appropriately given to the children afterward.

The orchestra has also partnered with other performing arts groups in the community. In 2016-2017 it partnered with the South Carolina Children's Theater to present "Once Upon an Orchestra." In 2019-2020 it joined the South Carolina Youth Choir for a virtual performance of "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables.

In 1961, the symphony performed its first "Pops" concert, which features light classical and popular music. They've played Beatles music before, and next season will be Harry Potter.

2021-2022 Season

Performances listed are at 8 p.m. at the Peace Center in Greenville, unless otherwise noted. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.greenvillesymphony.org/concerts/category/21-22-season/

April 1, 2 and 3 (3 p.m.) - Tchaikovsky Souvenir de Florence

Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor

Anneka Zuehlke-King, horn

Felix Mendelssohn, Sinfonia for Strings #1

Jan Koetsier, “Concertino“ for Horn solo and Strings

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, “Souvenir de Florence”

April 23 and April 24 (3 p.m.) - Beethoven and Brahms

Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor

David Gross, piano

Johannes Brahms, Piano Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven, Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”)

May 14 and May 15 (3 p.m.) - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor

Alexander Markov, violin

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Violin Concerto

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Symphony No. 4

Celebrating 75 years

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Greenville Symphony Orchestra has planned a full season of commemorative performances for the 2022-2023 season.

The season begins on Oct. 1 with Masterworks Series Concerts at Peace Concert Hall.

Joseph Haydn's Symphony 98 is slated to be performed in late October.

