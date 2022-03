ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this episode of Science with Shields, Christy Shields plays a game of will it sink or float to explain density. Fill your bowl up with water. Next, cut your aluminium foil into little squares. Stick a piece of foil into the water. Notice how it sinks to the bottom. With your hand take a second piece of foil and crumple it up into a ball. Stick it in the water, notice how this one floats and does not sink to the bottom no matter how hard you try. Now, with the flat piece of foil at the bottom of the water, crumple it into a ball in the water. Notice how this one does not float back to the top and is still sunk.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO