Check out these six new and noteworthy Connecticut restaurants, from a cocktail lounge inspired by the sea in Mystic to Korean street food in New Haven. Port of Call, the nautical-themed two-level bar on Water Street next door to Oyster Club, is a collaboration between Dan Meiser's 85th Day Food Community restaurant group and The Real McCoy Rum brand. The experience is a sail around the world, complete with meaningful decor touches from the region's maritime history. Beverage director Jade Ayala’s cocktail menu works hand-in-hand with executive chef Renee Touponce’s lineup of street foods, all inspired by port cities in the United States, the Caribbean, South America, Europe and southeast Asia.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO