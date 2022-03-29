MSCS school board to meet for first time following ‘Fresh Start’ announcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday, the first meeting since the ‘Fresh Start’ announcement at three local schools.

Teachers at Kingsbury High, Hamilton High and Airways Achievement Academy will have to reapply for their jobs as part of the program.

The biggest question teachers at the schools want answered is an understanding of how the process actually works.

Many want to know what will happen if they reapply and don’t get their jobs back.

Those teachers who are not rehired at their specific school will reportedly go to another school.

This is not the first time the district has opted to launch what it calls a “Fresh Start”. The district defines the idea as an effort to restructure its departments and provide better outcomes for its students.

As part of this mission, hundreds of teacher positions have been posted online, forcing teachers at the schools to reapply to their positions.

Some local education advocates told FOX13 that this isn’t fair to educators and that issues should not be blamed on teachers alone. Many community leaders said they wanted MSCS to try something different.

The district has said in a statement, “a ‘fresh start’ allows for a close examination of culture, climate and data to ensure student success and achievement.” However, administrators will not answer questions about why it’s being done at these three schools.

“It’s hurting our community, our neighborhood, everything,” Raymond Davis said.

Davis told FOX13 News he has nephews who attend Kingsbury High School. He’s also a grandfather and is concerned about the well-being of family members who attend MSCS schools.

“What kind of teachers they gonna put in there next? That’s one of the things, because we do have teachers that don’t care,” Davis said. “They just there for the money.”

Ahead of tonight’s school board meeting, FOX13 made phone calls and sent emails to board members to try to get those community questions answered.

