Ralph’s Market Spring Wine Gala set for May 6

The auction house Bonhams has acquired Skinner, a mid-sized competitor based in Massachusetts, as the London-based firm seeks to further enhance the its footprint globally as well as digitally.
The acquisition, which was brokered for an undisclosed sum, also follows Bonhams’s move to expand in Europe in the last year. In January, Bonhams acquired Scandinavian house Bukowskis from its Swedish owners in a deal that promised access to clients across the Nordic region. That acquisition was nearly a year after Bonhams bought The Market, a London-based online auction platform that specializes in collectible cars...
