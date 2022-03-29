ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ralph’s Market Spring Wine Gala set for May 6

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph’s Market Spring Wine Gala is scheduled for May 6 from 6:00-8:30 p.m....

pelicanpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Spring Farmers Market Set to Start Soon at Weasel Boy Brewery

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday starts the beginning of this year’s Spring Farmers Market!. The Market will be held for the next six weeks at Weasel Boy Brewery starting this weekend until the end of April. Megan Jones, the Zanesville Farmers Market Manager, says that the event will be full...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Paso Robles Daily News

MCV Wines hosting spring events

– The public is invited to celebrate the light and energy of spring this year at MCV Wines in the Tin City Annex of Paso Robles. During their Spring Winemaker’s Dinner on April 2 at 6 p.m., guests will sample six of the winery’s new spring wine releases, each paired with a culinary creation by Chef Mike Zimmerle of Knife+Fork.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News4Jax.com

Unique items and finds at Rusted’s Spring Market

A lovely collection of vintage vendors and creative makers create a fun, curated shopping opportunity at local store Rusted: A Vintage Market in San Marco. In addition to vendors they will have great live music, a food truck, and so much more. The event begins this Sunday from 10am until 4pm.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
ARTnews

Bonhams Acquires New England Auction House Amid Expansion

Click here to read the full article. The auction house Bonhams has acquired Skinner, a mid-sized competitor based in Massachusetts, as the London-based firm seeks to further enhance the its footprint globally as well as digitally. The acquisition, which was brokered for an undisclosed sum, also follows Bonhams’s move to expand in Europe in the last year. In January, Bonhams acquired Scandinavian house Bukowskis from its Swedish owners in a deal that promised access to clients across the Nordic region. That acquisition was nearly a year after Bonhams bought The Market, a London-based online auction platform that specializes in collectible cars...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX21News.com

Celtic Woman Tour making it’s way to the Springs this May!

The Celtic Woman Tour is stopping by the Springs in May! The opportunity to experience the unique, beautiful voices of these Celtic women is yours at the Pikes Peak Center on May 28th. Nova got to chat with Celtic Woman’s Megan Walsh ahead of the big performance. Get your tickets...
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland.com

Palate-training classes set at Colonial Wine & Beverage

CHESTERLAND, Ohio – Colonial Wine & Beverage will be offering palate-training classes in April. Owner Wes Cowie, who recently passed the certified sommelier exam in Boston in February, wants to continue using his shop as a way to promote wine education. Classes will broaden wine appreciation and dive into...
CHESTERLAND, OH
The Guardian

Darling buds: books, music, theatre and more with spring in their hearts

Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Philip Glass Awarded BBVA’s Fronteras del Conocimiento

The award of the Fundación BBVA Fronteras del Conocimiento in Music and Opera has been given to Philip Glass. The award which is celebrating its 14th edition recognized the composer for his contributions to music and opera in the 20th and 21st centuries. The jury noted that Glass has...
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy