Jefferson City, MO

Candidate filing closes with no new congressional map

By Meghan Drakas
 1 day ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri's candidate filing closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. as the state's redistricting map is still in limbo.

The Missouri House passed a motion to move the maps to a convention committee that would consist of members from both the State House and State Senate.

"I think it's in our best interest to take this vote today to go to conference, continue our work in the House, and hopefully the Senate will agree and we can go to a conference and come up with a better map for the state of Missouri," said Rep. Dan Shaul (R-Imperial).

The Senate did not take up the motion, but Sens. Bob Onder (R-St. Charles) and Denny Hoskins (R-Caldwell) said on the floor they do not support moving to a convention committee.

"I don’t see any confidence in this chamber that any conference can produce something more acceptable than what was already passed,” Onder said.

Candidate Filing

Filing for state representatives, state Senate, U.S. Senate, and other statewide positions opened on Feb. 22 for the Aug. 2 primary election.

"It wasn't as I would say as front-loaded as we've seen at times," said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. "We did see obviously more people on the first day, it's kind of a festive atmosphere, but I do think there were more people that were waiting, waiting to see how the maps would be drawn."

Republican Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and his spot will be open for the next election.

Some notable GOP candidates running to replace him are U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, former Missouri Gov. Eric Grietens and State Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Some notable democratic candidates running for Blunt's U.S. Senate seat include American Economic Liberties Project Director Lucas Kunce, real estate broker Spencer Toder and, the most recent addition, Trudy Busch Valentine of the Anheuser-Busch family.

The candidate filing deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Redistricting Map

On Thursday, the state Senate approved a new 2020 census 6-2 redistricting map, in favor of republicans. Since senators made changes to the map previously passed by the House, it will have to go back to the House for final approval.

Senate approved Congressional Map for 2020 Census

If the House approves the map after the candidate deadline, lawmakers might have to change state law to temporarily reopen the filing period, which would allow candidates to change filing district plans.

"The redistricting maps are just a bill in the legislature that they would pass, send to the governor to sign to become statute," Ashcroft said. "If they want, which I assume they would if they're drastic changes, they will go ahead and reopen candidate filing for congressional candidates when they file that map."

