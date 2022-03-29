ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

‘We Will Come and We Will Find You': U.S. Issues Warning to Anyone Helping Russia Bypass Sanctions

By Sam Meredith, CNBC
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Sanctions#Economic Sanctions#Ukraine#War#U S Treasury#Cnbc#Russian#Kremlin
NBC News

How the U.S. can take advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war to defang China

Over the last few weeks, China has watched as Russia, its close ally, becomes more isolated following the country's invasion of Ukraine. China denies the reports of U.S. officials that Russia asked it for military help, but the situation offers China a moment to weigh its own national interest and reconsider its relationship with Russia. It also gives the U.S. an opportunity to craft a firm but nuanced China policy that goes beyond bluster and escalating tensions to curb a close relationship between two authoritarian regimes that would be very dangerous for the U.S. and Europe.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Mix 97-3

Putin Nuclear Missile Attack Targets Close To South Dakota

Would South Dakota be a direct target if Russian President Putin unleashed an all-out nuclear war on the world?. Recently at a United Nations gathering, it was stated that due to the war Russia embarked on with Ukraine that nuclear war was “back within the realm of possibility.”. For...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy