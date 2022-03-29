ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man shot in the back trying to break up a fight on the Southwest Side

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Several people have been detained after a man is shot in the back. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday at...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Man shot, woman in custody on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hurt, and a woman was taken into custody after IMPD investigated a shooting on the near east side Friday. Officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
US News and World Report

Man Is Fatally Shot After a Fight Outside a Flagstaff Bar

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man has died after a fight outside a Flagstaff bar ended with a shooting, according to authorities. Flagstaff police said 26-year-old Frankie James Jackson died at a hospital early Sunday morning. They said Treysean Michael Anthony Ware has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot by a man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). On Wednesday, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Cir. after receiving a The post Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fight On
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
WANE-TV

Court docs: Man shot wife, tried to hide drugs and guns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When detectives interviewed the husband of the victim, he showed no emotion. “What are you guys trying to get out of me?” Har San asked homicide detective Brian Martin, according to court documents. “Just put me away for life?”. San, 23, of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Car shot-up at intersection on Youngstown's south side

Youngstown police responded to a second shooting just hours after a juvenile was injured on the city's west side. This shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the south side at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Jean Street. Officers told 21 News a car was shot at and left at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Fox 59

Man found apparently shot to death outside of east side home

IMPD is investigating after a man's body was found on the street on the east side. Man found apparently shot to death outside of east …. High gas prices? No problem. Hoosiers are seeking …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: March 22, 2022. Donation helps first responders with non-verbal...
INDIANA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot After Trying To Disarm Gunman During Stockton Robbery

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sutter Street, where a male and female suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, police said. One suspect took items from the victim’s pocket, and when the victim tried to take the gun from the other suspect, he was shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The suspects fled and remained at large as of Friday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.   © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy