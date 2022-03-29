Man shot in the back trying to break up a fight on the Southwest Side

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 44-year-old man was shot during a robbery in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported at 4:21 p.m. in the 500 block of South Sutter Street, where a male and female suspect approached the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, police said. One suspect took items from the victim’s pocket, and when the victim tried to take the gun from the other suspect, he was shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police. The suspects fled and remained at large as of Friday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

