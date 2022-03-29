ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan, Md. lawmakers reach deal to reduce taxes on retirees

By Maryland Matters
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) and legislative leaders have reached a deal on a plan that would provide $1.86 billion in tax relief over the next five...

wtop.com

Comments / 3

