Brevard County issues boil water notice in Mims area due to water main break

MIMS, Fla. — Brevard County Utility Services issued a boil water noticed Monday afternoon for the Mims area due to a water main break.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials worked to repair a water main break near 2200 Turpentine Road.

A boil water notice was issued to the following areas:

1985-2498 Turpentine Road

All of Lion Lane

2145-2149 Tomato Farm Road

All of Hamlin Circle

All of Grovewood Drive

All of Dogwood Road

All of Wildwood Drive

All of Kingswood Drive

All of Rowland Court

All of Bradford Court

All of Cambridge Drive

All of Estrada Lane

4850-5425 Highway 46

All of Tammy Drive

All of Lee Road

All of Tuscany Drive

All of Napoli Way

All of Fawn Lake Boulevard

All of Sparrow Hawk Trail

All of Tindall Lane

All of Scrubjay Court

All of Egret Court

All of Amy Way

All of James Lane

All of Night Heron Drive

All of Canvasback Drive

All of Bobwhite Trail

All of Blue Teal Court

All of Green Turtle Circle

All of Pheasant Trail

All of Tims Lane

All of Stag Court

All of Kingfisher Way

All of Pintail Court

Residents are asked to boil all water that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, officials said.

If you have any questions you can contact Brevard County Utility Services Department at 321-633-2091.

©2022 Cox Media Group