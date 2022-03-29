ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mims, FL

Brevard County issues boil water notice in Mims area due to water main break

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 1 day ago
MIMS, Fla. — Brevard County Utility Services issued a boil water noticed Monday afternoon for the Mims area due to a water main break.

Officials worked to repair a water main break near 2200 Turpentine Road.

A boil water notice was issued to the following areas:

  • 1985-2498 Turpentine Road
  • All of Lion Lane
  • 2145-2149 Tomato Farm Road
  • All of Hamlin Circle
  • All of Grovewood Drive
  • All of Dogwood Road
  • All of Wildwood Drive
  • All of Kingswood Drive
  • All of Rowland Court
  • All of Bradford Court
  • All of Cambridge Drive
  • All of Estrada Lane
  • 4850-5425 Highway 46
  • All of Tammy Drive
  • All of Lee Road
  • All of Tuscany Drive
  • All of Napoli Way
  • All of Fawn Lake Boulevard
  • All of Sparrow Hawk Trail
  • All of Tindall Lane
  • All of Scrubjay Court
  • All of Egret Court
  • All of Amy Way
  • All of James Lane
  • All of Night Heron Drive
  • All of Canvasback Drive
  • All of Bobwhite Trail
  • All of Blue Teal Court
  • All of Green Turtle Circle
  • All of Pheasant Trail
  • All of Tims Lane
  • All of Stag Court
  • All of Kingfisher Way
  • All of Pintail Court

Residents are asked to boil all water that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, officials said.

If you have any questions you can contact Brevard County Utility Services Department at 321-633-2091.

©2022 Cox Media Group

