Taking a Trip Down Language Lane

This Wheel of Fortune puzzle during Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show was ridiculously e-a-s-y. We’ve covered crazy game show moments in the past, like the time an absolute maniac set a new Plinko record on The Price is Right. A puzzle during the March 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, however, produced a few minutes of gameplay that some social media users were already declaring as the dumbest point in the show’s history. And it all stemmed from the fact that most of the contestants clearly didn’t understand what it means for someone to have a feather in their cap.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO