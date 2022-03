The Treasury proposed the loan rule change that would treat loans of actively traded digital assets like regular loans with similar terms. The Biden administration has submitted its budget proposal for the year 2023. In a bid to cut down on the deficit in the economy, the administration is looking to update crypto rules. The administration estimates the adjustment will generate about $4.5 billion in 2023 alone and up to $11 billion in a decade. It also proposed expanding the DOJ’s ability to respond to cryptocurrency cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO