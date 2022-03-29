ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 1 dead in Huntington crash

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Police say one person was killed in a crash in Huntington early this morning.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike when it crashed into a utility pole, two light poles and an unoccupied car that was parked in a parking lot at 1055 Jericho Turnpike.

Peter Insaurralde, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed.

Jericho Turnpike was closed in both directions between Dix Hills Road and Park Avenue. The road has since reopened.

