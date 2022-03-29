ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois concealed carry renewal backlogs persist

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 1 day ago

Illinois State Police say they’re working to address the persistent backlog of concealed carry license renewals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinoisans...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Reason.com

Ohio Will No Longer Require Licenses To Carry Concealed Weapons

This week, Ohio became the latest state to allow the concealed carry of firearms without a license. Ohio law currently requires applicants to demonstrate "competency" by completing a gun safety course before they can qualify for a license to carry a concealed weapon. Additionally, if a licensed carrier is stopped by law enforcement, they are required to "promptly inform" the officer that they are carrying a concealed weapon—failure to do so qualifies as a first-degree misdemeanor and can result in losing their license for up to a year.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Ohio Governor Signs Bill Ending Conceal Carry Permit Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a measure that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun and eliminate the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine signs law removing training, background check, permitting requirement to conceal carry

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday removing training, background check and permitting requirements to carry a concealed weapon in Ohio. When the law takes effect in 90 days, all Ohioans aged 21 and older who are lawfully allowed to possess a weapon will be able to carry it concealed on their persons. […] The post DeWine signs law removing training, background check, permitting requirement to conceal carry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND TV

No more conceal carry fees for South Dakota residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents don’t need to pay a fee to carry their concealed weapons in South Dakota. Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 212 into law on Tuesday. The law repeals all concealed carry fees for the state’s residents. The bill was one of 14...
DRINKS
NBCMontana

Ohio becomes latest state to roll back requirements for concealed carry

WASHINGTON (TND) — Ohio is now the latest state no longer requiring training or background checks to carry a gun. The state’s Senate Bill 215 goes into effect in 90 days and will remove training, background checks and permit to carry a concealed weapon. Ohio is the 23rd...
POLITICS
WTOL-TV

Permitless concealed carry soon to be legal in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gary Davenport has worked at the gun store Bear Arms in Perrysburg since it opened six years ago. As a firearms owner himself, he say's he has conflicting feelings about the bill Gov. DeWine has signed. "I mean I get it, that you're supposed to have...
OHIO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford mayor could face conceal carry violation charges

WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Washington County District Attorney’s Office file charges against District 17 Washington County Board Supervisor and Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm in a public safety building on March 9. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
HARTFORD, WI
newsnet5

Gov. DeWine signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine signed multiple bills into law on Monday, including allowing permitless concealed carry and banning foam containing chemicals linked to cancers during firefighter training. Senate Bill 215 removed permitting, training, and background check requirements to carry a concealed weapon. All Ohioans 21 and older will...
OHIO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE

