Searches for Tain man missing on Loch Naver walk

A coastguard helicopter and Assynt Mountain Rescue Team have been involved in a search for a man reported missing on a walk in the Highlands. Finn Creaney was last seen at about 14:00 on Friday when he was dropped off at Loch Naver on the...
The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
Police and others have been searching an area of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation for a 71-year-old man, "Louie" Selam," last seen last Wednesday afternoon at Warm Springs Tribal Credit. His car was found stuck in the snow near Peter's Pasture. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warm Springs Police dispatch at 541-553-1171.
Police investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012 have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year. Avon and Somerset Police said a 40-year-old man, previously arrested in...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a missing man. Edwin Alexander Serrano, 28, was reported missing from his home on the 300 block of Edinburgh Street in the city’s Excelsior neighborhood, having been last seen March 17 around 3:40 p.m. Serrano is described as a Latino male, 5-foot-2-inches tall, […]
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind. Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a...
The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
Four men were found not guilty of smuggling more than two tonnes of cocaine, found in a yacht. Billy Downs, 51, Denson White-Morales, 35, Edwin Taylor-Morgan, 42, and Ryan Taylor, 43, all from Nicaragua, were found not guilty by a jury after a trial at Plymouth Crown Court. They were...
Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
Two Met Police officers who conducted a strip-search of a black schoolgirl have been removed from public-facing roles. A safeguarding report found the search of the 15-year-old, known as Child Q, in 2020 was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor. The girl is suing the Met...
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Christopher Howard was last seen Monday wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black boots. IMPD also said he had a brown baseball bat. Howard may wish to harm himself, police said, and is possibly armed. Anyone who […]
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old missing man. Sheriff David Falletti said Mark A. Brannam went missing on March 16 and has been reported to have dementia. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy S-10 pickup with Kansas plate 631MXJ. He is 5 feet 11 […]
A woman has died along with her baby shortly after she gave birth in a city centre hotel room. Police were called by ambulance workers to a Travelodge in Leicester's Haymarket Shopping Centre just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday. It was reported a baby had just been delivered in a...
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing man. According to the department, Lewis Hyde was last seen March 11 around 2 a.m. on West Main Street in Batavia. When Hyde was last seen, he was wearing a tan coat, jeans and black boots. He has been […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing man. Roderick Antoyn Carter, 30, was last seen on September 12, 2021 on the southside of Columbus. Carter is described as being 5′7, 140lbs. He has black hair and a...
A pilot has been charged after allegedly flying illegal immigrants into the UK in a light aircraft. A 52-year-old-man, of no fixed abode, was detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday at Deenethorpe Airfield near Corby, Northamptonshire. He had flown a twin-engine plane from Belgium. Four Albanian nationals...
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - For six weeks, police have been looking for 31-year-old Alex Enslen. Police say Enslen was last seen near the Walmart on Cincinnati Dayton Road at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. The search efforts for Enslen have been massive. Crews have searched woods and bodies...
