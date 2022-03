Will we see some relief this summer on the New York State Thruway? One lawmaker is hoping to pump the brakes on tolls for three months. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has introduced a new bill that would allow toll-free travel on the thruway this summer using surplus dollars expected in the state budget. "It not only helps get our economy moving this year but also supports tourism & local business when they need it the most," Santabarbara tweeted.

