Barton Baseball sweeps KW

AUBURN - Nebraska City scored in all but one inning Monday night, and capitalized on every Auburn mistake to come out with an 11-3 victory at Tushla Field in Auburn. The Pioneers sophomore pitcher Sloan Pelican was not only a force on the mound but at the plate as well. Pelican's 2-out double in the first inning set up junior Colton Snyder's RBI single for the games first run.

AUBURN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO