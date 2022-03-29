ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Stapleton added to lineup of performers at the 2022 Grammy Awards

By Staff
KTTS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second round of performers at this year’s GRAMMY Awards were announced by the Recording Academy, with Chris Stapleton among the lineup of artists taking the stage at the 64th...

www.ktts.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Nas
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith on Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving in the gates of the Smiths’ Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as it snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived at the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Las Vegas#The Recording Academy#H E R#Bts#Cbs
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Foo Fighters, Jon Batiste, H.E.R. Added to 2022 Grammys Lineup

UPDATE (3/24): The Foo Fighters have been added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammys, alongside this year’s most nominated artist Jon Batiste, Variety reports. The latest additions to the lineup also include H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton. The Grammys will also feature a special “In Memoriam” performance of Stephen Sondheim songs delivered by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

Grammys drop Kanye from performance lineup due to 'concerning online behavior'

Kanye West has been dropped from the performance lineup for the upcoming Grammy Awards due to his "concerning online behavior," the Yeezus rapper's rep told Variety. Variety speculated that, if allowed to perform, West "might use the stage to continue his online harassment of Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend." Earlier this month, West released a claymation video for his song "Eazy," which depicts him kidnapping Davidson, burying him, and holding his severed head.
ELECTIONS
KTTS

Chris Stapleton releases his latest single ‘Joy of My Life’

Chris Stapleton has released his new single ‘Joy Of My Life,’ the follow-up to his recent No. 1 single, “You Should Probably Leave.” Joy of My Life was originally written and recorded by John Fogerty for his 1997 album, ‘Blue Moon Swamp.’ Joy Of My Life is featured on Stapleton’s latest album, ‘Starting Over.’
MUSIC
KTTS

Vince Gill set to hit the road this summer on 18-date tour

Vince Gill is heading back out on the road this summer for the first tour with his band since 2019. Joining Gill on the dates will be vocalist Wendy Moten, a recent contestant from NBC’s The Voice, who toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years. Gill also produced Moten’s most recent album, ‘I’ve Got You Covered.’ Said Gill of Wendy: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”
MUSIC
Deadline

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Sherri Shepherd & Michael Rapaport As Guest Hosts For April

Click here to read the full article. Two familiar faces will return as guest hosts on The Wendy Williams Show in April. Main guest host Sherri Shepherd, who was recently announced to succeed Williams with her own syndicated talk show Sherri, will pick up hosting duties on Tuesday, April 19, when the show returns with original episodes following its planned hiatus from April 4-April 18. Frequent guest host Michael Rapaport will return for the week of April 25. Shepherd and Rapaport have been the lead guest hosts of the show with Williams out. The Wendy Williams Show is slated to continue through the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy