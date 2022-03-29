ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

More proof the Dems NEVER want the pandemic to be over…

KABC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is giving proxy voting another extension. On Monday, Pelosi extended the vote-by-proxy option for House members to at least May 14th. The...

www.kabc.com

Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Eight Senate Dems broke with their party by voting to end mask mandates on public transportation and planes.

A resolution to overthrow the federal rules passed the Senate by a 57-40 vote. But it still isn't likely to become law. What happened: Eight Senate Democrats voted to nullify a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule mandating masks be worn on public transportation and in hubs like airports. That's far more Dems than have joined prior efforts to toss mask and vaccine mandates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

All three House Democrat octogenarians - with a combined aged of 244 years old - announce they are running for reelection in 2022 despite the rising prospect of a Republican bloodbath

The trio of top House Democrats - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn - are all running for re-election. The 81-year-old Clyburn announced Monday he would run for a 15th term, while the 81-year-old Pelosi and 82-year-old Hoyer had previously announced 2022 runs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Dems#Proxy Voting#House
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrats' Jan. 6 committee problem

DEMOCRATS' JAN. 6 COMMITTEE PROBLEM. "People care about getting pissed off every time they buy a tank of gas," a Republican strategist said recently, pointing to the importance of inflation as an issue in the midterm elections. "You know what they don't care about? Jan. 6." With that, the GOP pol succinctly pointed out the political problem facing House Democrats. They created a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in part so they could use it as an issue in the midterm elections. What if it doesn't work?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS

