New York City begins removing homeless encampments

New York City is cleaning up 180 homeless encampments over the next couple of weeks.

A big one was cleaned up on Monday under the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. All remaining items will be picked up and thrown away.

City officials say people who live at these sites are given the option to keep their belongings through a voucher system.

The city will give homeless individuals a voucher to pick up their items at another location.

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

Police and sanitation workers cleared that homeless encampment under the BQE in Williamsburg.

Several people were removed.

The goal is to connect homeless individuals with social services like shelter or housing and to clean up public spaces across the city.

Police will wear their body cameras throughout the process.

Each site is given 24-hour advance notice before city workers go in.

Mayor Eric Adams says the plan is necessary.

"It is inhumane to have people live in cardboard boxes on highways and subway tunnels on tracks on streets," he said. "We're going to dismantle those encampments give people wraparound services, voucher their goods of knowing supplies that are removed from them, but I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in an inhumane dangerous environment."

On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.

The cleanup phase is expected to last two weeks, but it is not without critics.

The Coalition for the Homeless applauded the increase in shelter beds, but spoke out against the sweeps.

"We are glad that Mayor Adams is opening new Safe Haven and stabilization beds, as homeless New Yorkers and advocates have long called for," Policy Director Jacquelyn Simone said. "These low-barrier beds were already in the pipeline prior to this administration, and thousands more must be brought online as quickly as possible to begin to meet the need. But we repeat that policing and sweeps are harmful, counterproductive strategies that can actually push unsheltered homeless people further away from services, and clearing encampments is in direct violation of CDC guidance. Without offering homeless New Yorkers a better place to go, these are cruel public relations tactics that do not address the real problem, nor will they reduce unsheltered homelessness on our streets and subways. Mayor Adams must immediately halt his aggressive sweeps campaign and instead focus on bringing more of these low-barrier beds online and offering them to all unsheltered New Yorkers."

----------