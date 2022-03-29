ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City begins removing homeless encampments

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hz7T_0esqkDtA00

New York City is cleaning up 180 homeless encampments over the next couple of weeks.

A big one was cleaned up on Monday under the Brooklyn Queens Expressway. All remaining items will be picked up and thrown away.

City officials say people who live at these sites are given the option to keep their belongings through a voucher system.

The city will give homeless individuals a voucher to pick up their items at another location.

ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

Police and sanitation workers cleared that homeless encampment under the BQE in Williamsburg.

Several people were removed.

The goal is to connect homeless individuals with social services like shelter or housing and to clean up public spaces across the city.

Police will wear their body cameras throughout the process.

Each site is given 24-hour advance notice before city workers go in.

Mayor Eric Adams says the plan is necessary.

"It is inhumane to have people live in cardboard boxes on highways and subway tunnels on tracks on streets," he said. "We're going to dismantle those encampments give people wraparound services, voucher their goods of knowing supplies that are removed from them, but I'm not going to have an inhumane city that allows people to live in an inhumane dangerous environment."

ALSO READ | NYPD introduces emotional support dogs to help officers cope with stress of job

On Wednesday, the NYPD introduced K9s Jenny and Piper, two emotional support dogs trained to help officers cope with the stresses of the job. Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Bell has more.

The cleanup phase is expected to last two weeks, but it is not without critics.

The Coalition for the Homeless applauded the increase in shelter beds, but spoke out against the sweeps.

"We are glad that Mayor Adams is opening new Safe Haven and stabilization beds, as homeless New Yorkers and advocates have long called for," Policy Director Jacquelyn Simone said. "These low-barrier beds were already in the pipeline prior to this administration, and thousands more must be brought online as quickly as possible to begin to meet the need. But we repeat that policing and sweeps are harmful, counterproductive strategies that can actually push unsheltered homeless people further away from services, and clearing encampments is in direct violation of CDC guidance. Without offering homeless New Yorkers a better place to go, these are cruel public relations tactics that do not address the real problem, nor will they reduce unsheltered homelessness on our streets and subways. Mayor Adams must immediately halt his aggressive sweeps campaign and instead focus on bringing more of these low-barrier beds online and offering them to all unsheltered New Yorkers."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 47

Billy41
1d ago

Some of the homeless fell on hard times, some have physical disability, some with mental problems and many just want to live on the streets as they dropped out of society

Reply
13
Ryan Moxheim
1d ago

ok good they're taking away these people only form of shelter. So where will they go? i hear they're now sneaking into apartment building staircases and camping out there

Reply(3)
12
Christopher Hiller
1d ago

The homeless who have drug problems should be directed to treatment programs. The homeless who have mental problems should be directed to psychological and psychiatric care.The homeless who are down on their luck, like they've been laid off because of the lock downs, et al, and lost their homes, should be given a temporary living space and clean interview clothes by way of a voucher, re-employment help, interview assistance, and access to job search and resume writing tools.

Reply
7
ABCNY
ABCNY

98K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Related
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Nypd#Cdc#Bqe
fox40jackson.com

NYC won’t rehire unvaccinated workers, mayor says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that his administration would not rehire unvaccinated city workers. Around 1,400 city employees were fired earlier this year for failing to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Adams said, during a news conference at Citi Field, he did not plan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Homeless
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
6sqft

Apply for 50 affordable units at new Downtown Brooklyn building, from $947/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Fifty low-income units are available at a new residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Located at 50 Nevins Street, the two-building project was developed by the Institute for Community Living and designed by Dattner Architects. New Yorkers earning 60 percent of the area median income, or between $35,418 annually for a single person or $77,340 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $947/month studios to $1,421/month two-bedrooms.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy