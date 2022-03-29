Beaver County teenager led police on cross-county pursuit on I-376, said he planned to harm police

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County teenager is behind bars facing a dozen charges after a cross-county police pursuit.

“It’s a weird place to end up. There is nowhere to go in this parking lot and that just seems really young to have that many police officers chasing you,” said Paige Janicki, who works in the area.

In the middle of the night, Krzysztof McCauley, 18, made his way through the municipalities of Rochester, Monaca and Center Township.

Rochester Police told Channel 11 he ran a red light, then state police said he was speeding on the Beaver Valley Expressway, sending multiple agencies after him.

“There are a lot of red lights here ... in order to get away from all them he had to be driving through a lot of red lights. It’s just crazy,” Janicki said.

McCauley evaded multiple attempted stops before troopers disabled his car in a Cinemark parking lot. According to court paperwork, that didn’t stop him, as he took off running towards the next shopping plaza.

After he was in custody, police said he admitted to having a gun in the car and intended to harm police or have police harm him.

“It’s a crazy world we live in today, I’d say,” Janicki said.

McCauley is now facing a dozen charges, including reckless endangerment and fleeing police. He’s now in the Beaver County jail.

According to court paperwork, the car didn’t belong to McCauley, and when police searched the car they found a pellet gun with a laser and over 40 plastic pellets.

