Reba McEntire’s Academy Awards Performance of “Somehow You Do”

Ever since a young Texas girl walked out in front of Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul on the first season of American Idol in 2002, the world has known the name Kelly Clarkson. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The Voice coach had decided to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, going just by her first and middle names. It might not be as drastic as it seemed at first, though, as Clarkson recently took the time to clarify the name change.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO