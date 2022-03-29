Maryland Senator Will Smith receives harsh tweets from users confusing him with the actor who slapped Chris Rock

A Maryland State Senator is mistakenly getting backlash over Will Smith's smacking of comedian Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

It comes as he shares the same name as Smith.

Senator Will Smith is a lawyer and U.S. Army Veteran who has represented Montgomery County in the Maryland State Senate since 2016.

While retweeting someone who left a negative comment on his page, Senator Smith wrote "I feel you," with a list of other people sharing similar Twitter handles as the actor.

The Academy is conducting a formal review of the slapping incident which could determine whether the actor, Will Smith, faces any penalties.

