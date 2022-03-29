ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another mock draft.

By bengals67
Some of the prospect rankings on simulators seem erratic so I am just going to free hand this mock draft. 31 Roger McCreary CB Auburn. 63 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota . 95 Josh Paschal DL...

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
Buccaneers have easy decision to make with Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield make more sense on paper than most would think. Buccaneers fans have a distinct inability to talk about and evaluate quarterbacks. From the years of justifying below-average quarterbacks to lamenting the signing of Tom Brady (yes, those Tweets are still up), we have rarely seen the fanbase evaluate players with any genuine level of rational or logical thought.
Guess I'll throw a Mock out there also

You will see this is a very defensive heavy mock draft because this is kind of the direction I feel we need to go in order to prepare for the future as well. It's pretty obvious things have picked up in the AFC so going with a Safety to get ready for Bates leaving, and the ED rusher so we can rotate healthy bodies at the OL. Darrin Beavers I feel is an upgrade to Pratt, who I do feel really came on last season, but he's going to be due a contract as well. CB I wanted on and nabbed a guy who put on a clinic at the combine, might need a year to develop and get a bit more ready for NFL game speed but he's a baller. Needed another DT and got good value in the 5th with the guy from UCLA. I know I didn't draft a TE but where we pick and going more BPA unless I'm reaching for TE it simply wasn't there and I'm not crazy about rookie TE's much rather bring in another veteran.
Chad Reuter Recaps His Latest Mock Draft on IA

Chad Reuter joined Inside Access with Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman and recapped his latest mock draft. Reuter has the Ravens trading down to pick 26 and selecting Tyler Linderbaum. Would you want to see the Ravens trade down?
Bengals News (3/29): Great protection on a budget

That's about where Taylor and his rising Bengals stand at the league's annual owners meetings. They twice finished ahead of Reid's two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs last season, the last in the thrilling overtime of the AFC championship game. He's right there with his old friend LaFleur, also coach of a generational franchise quarterback in Green Bay. And Smith and Taylor are a rare snapshot, two of only 13 current head coaches that have won a conference championship.
