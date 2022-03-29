ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ginkgo Bioworks Shares Gain As Q4 Sales, FY22 Guidance Surpass Street Expectations

By Vandana Singh
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA reported Q4 FY21 sales of $148.5 million, up 363% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $94.81 million.

  • "The current market environment provides challenges and opportunities, but I've never been more excited about Ginkgo's future," said Ginkgo CEO and Cofounder Jason Kelly. "We met or exceeded each of our publicly disclosed metrics in 2021, some significantly, and we believe we are in the strongest position we've ever been in as a company."
  • Foundry revenues were $34.2 million, up 108%. Biosecurity service revenues were $105.9 million, up more than 15-fold from $6.9 million a year ago, while biosecurity product revenues were $8.4 million, down 3% from $8.7 million a year ago.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks' net loss for the quarter totaled $(1.6) billion, or $(1.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $(46.9) million, or $(0.04) per share, in Q4 2020.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks held $1.55 billion in cash and equivalents at the end of 2021.
  • Guidance: For FY22, Ginkgo expects sales of $325 million - $340 million, versus the consensus of $305.75 million.
  • The guidance includes foundry sales of $165 million - $180 million and biosecurity revenues of at least $160 million, though the firm said biosecurity remains "an uncertain business."
  • Price Action: DNA shares are up 8.02% at $4.04 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
