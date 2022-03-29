ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Promotes Raj Subramaniam To Succeed Frederick Smith As CEO

  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) has promoted its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Raj Subramaniam, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, effective June 1, 2022.
  • The company's Chairman and CEO, Frederick W. Smith, will become Executive Chairman, effective the same date.
  • Subramaniam has been named President and CEO-elect of FedEx, effective immediately. Subramaniam, who was elected to the FedEx Board in 2020, will maintain his seat on the Board.
  • Smith and Subramaniam will both report directly to the Board, and the COO position will not be backfilled.
  • Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991 and has served in many executive roles over the years, including CEO of FedEx Express.
  • Price Action: FDX shares closed higher by 1.54% at $230.05 on Monday.

