Forensic Science Commission Meets For First Time

The simmering debate over Justice Clarence Thomas ’s judicial ethics is shaping up as a midterm election issue, with lawmakers on both sides setting up their positions. Thomas is facing growing calls from Democrats to recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases that are tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol since the revelation that his wife, Ginni Thomas, sought to overturn former President Trump ’s electoral defeat.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO