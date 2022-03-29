Forensic Science Commission Meets For First Time

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) on Wednesday said she would support Ketanji Brown Jackson 's nomination to the Supreme Court, becoming the first Republican to back her confirmation. "After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have...
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded areas around Ukraine’s capital and another city overnight, regional leaders said Wednesday, just hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places. The shelling further tempered optimism about any progress in talks aimed at ending the punishing war.
One of the hot takes to emerge from Sunday night’s Oscars slapping scandal is that the real culprit is a racist system. During the 94th Academy Awards, Best Actor nominee Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter joked about Smith’s wife. The moment was widely condemned, leading Smith to publicly apologize to Rock on Monday for his outburst.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday sidestepped a question about reports that he declined a call from then-President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, emphasizing that the last time he spoke to the former president was in December 2020. “I've said repeatedly the last time I spoke to the...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from...
The simmering debate over Justice Clarence Thomas ’s judicial ethics is shaping up as a midterm election issue, with lawmakers on both sides setting up their positions. Thomas is facing growing calls from Democrats to recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases that are tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol since the revelation that his wife, Ginni Thomas, sought to overturn former President Trump ’s electoral defeat.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel the previous night where a Palestinian gunman used an assault rifle to kill five people. Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh,...
President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, delivering a long-awaited win for civil rights advocates. “Hundreds of similar bills have failed to pass. Over the years, several federal hate crime laws were enacted. ... But no federal law — no federal law expressly prohibited lynching. None. Until today,” Biden said to applause.
