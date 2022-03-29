ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Greene County Vietnam Vets to build monument for fallen

By Stephanie Rivas
GREENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A group of Vietnam War Veterans in Greene County is on a mission to build a monument to honor their brothers in arms who paid the ultimate sacrifice during that war. Seventeen names are etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington D.C. but come this September, they will be back in their hometown to be remembered by those who know them best.

For over 20 years, the coalition of Vets met during yearly reunions put on by the Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Reunion Association. One of them is Tim Broder, who helped create a non-profit to raise funds for the memorial set for the Town of Greenville.

Through the new organization, Northeast USA Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the vets hope to raise enough money to install the dedication. The monument will consist of a bronze battlefield cross—the rifle of a fallen soldier put into their boots with a helmet on top. There will also be a “mini wall” of mirrored black granite for the 17 names.

The non-profit members are asking the community to take a look at the list of the seventeen who died from their service in the Vietnam War. They hope to find family and friends, so they can attend a dedication ceremony on September 17, when the monument is complete.

The list of names to be included on the piece are all connected to Greene County but have birthplaces all across the Capital Region, from Coxsackie to Catskill. The youngest passed away at just 18-years-old, the oldest died at 41 after succumbing to old wounds from Vietnam.

To connect with this group of Veterans or make a tax-deductible donation to their non-profit organization, email nevietvets199@yahoo.com .

