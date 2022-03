PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent night across the city of Philadelphia. There was a rash of shootings Tuesday night, including one in Olney where police say three men were shot during a birthday party. It happened in the 4800 block of Lawrence Street around 8 p.m. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition, the other is stable. No arrests have been made. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to see more shootings on a nice night like Tuesday where more people were out with the warmer weather. A local mom and activist who lost two sons of her...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO