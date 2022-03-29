The Columbus Dispatch's building is up for sale

Workers at a fourth Minnesota Starbucks store are seeking to form a union. What's new: A group of hourly employees at a South Minneapolis location at the intersection of Lyndale Ave. and 54th Street announced Tuesday they have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union representation election.The big picture: The local efforts are part of a broader push to unionize baristas, known as "partners" in Starbucks' parlance, at the popular coffee chain. Workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, became the first in the nation to form a union late last year. A Seattle location followed...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO