Columbus, OH

The Columbus Dispatch's building is up for sale

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

For the first time in almost 100 years, the Columbus Dispatch will no longer occupy a building in Capitol Square. What's happening: The newspaper's owner is selling its office at 62 E. Broad St. and will move...

WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

YOUR PICTURES: White squirrels in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — White squirrels are a rare treat in Central Ohio, so when folks spot them, they snap a picture. A white squirrel is a variety of the Eastern Gray Squirrel which can be identified by its dark eyes, while an albino squirrel has red eyes. Take a look at some viewer pictures […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Broad St#The Columbus Dispatch#Gatehouse Media#Gannett#Hyperion Companies#The Ohio Statehouse
WTRF- 7News

Ohio sues window company for leaving customers in the cold

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owner of a window company alleging that she accepted money from 89 consumers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana for windows that were never delivered or poorly installed, and failed to provide refunds. The lawsuit, filed recently in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, contends that Tara Curles, as operator […]
OHIO STATE
Axios

Plan welcomes new Americans to "Central Ohio tapestry"

A new "Welcoming Plan" seeks to make local resources more accessible to the approximately 150,000 immigrants and refugees living in Franklin County. The comprehensive plan, which we previewed yesterday, outlines improvements to the region's schools, government services and transportation systems. What they're saying: "As we grow, it's just so critical...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

COVID has changed how city governments support businesses

COVID-19 ultimately altered city governments' relationships with businesses and how they dole out support, according to a new Pew study of 14 cities, including Philadelphia. State of play: Businesses across the country have needed help during the pandemic, and many are still struggling to recover. The federal government has provided...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Twin Cities

Workers at fourth Minnesota Starbucks store seek to form union

Workers at a fourth Minnesota Starbucks store are seeking to form a union. What's new: A group of hourly employees at a South Minneapolis location at the intersection of Lyndale Ave. and 54th Street announced Tuesday they have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold a union representation election.The big picture: The local efforts are part of a broader push to unionize baristas, known as "partners" in Starbucks' parlance, at the popular coffee chain. Workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, became the first in the nation to form a union late last year. A Seattle location followed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios

Texas' downtown office occupancy is well below pre-pandemic levels

Despite pleading from politicians and bosses, offices across the country are still pretty empty, according to new data released by security firm Kastle. Why it matters: If this keeps up, it's a game-changing shift for the economics of Austin and cities nationwide. The COVID-provoked disruption could be comparable to the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Downtown D.C.'s return-to-office lags region

As the District contemplates how to emerge from the pandemic, its office occupancy rate continues to trail the rest of the region. Why it matters: Where and how people work have major implications for the look and feel and vibrancy of our cityscape, from where people choose to buy lunch (and who gets to collect the tax dollars from those purchases) to the impact on Metro.
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

What $300k buys in Columbus' real estate market

The average home sales price in the Columbus area was $293,557 in February, so Axios' Maxwell Millington wanted to see what's available around that price point in our local real estate market. Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in central Ohio. 573 Olentangy...
COLUMBUS, OH
