Dark Crisis, the DC event that promises to kill the Justice League, will include a spinoff series starring the teenage heroes of Young Justice. Dark Crisis: Young Justice is a six-issue miniseries that comes from the creative team of writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Batman: Urban Legends) and artist Laura Braga. It brings together founding members of Young Justice, Red Robin, Impulse, Superboy, and Wonder Girl, after the deaths of their mentors. The series will find the trio missing after the Justice League's funeral, with Wonder Girl leading their search party. According to SYFY WIRE, the heroes are lost "on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave."

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO