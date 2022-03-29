ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida politics prove deadly when it comes to COVID

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ju2q_0esqgzOA00

Data: Axios analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

COVID is killing more people per 100,000 in red states than in blue states, Axios' Will Chase and Caitlin Owens report .

Why it matters: "The COVID-19 pandemic removed any doubt that state policies can affect health outcomes," Virginia Commonwealth University professor Steven Woolf recently argued in JAMA.

Zoom in: Florida ranks 16 out of the top 25 states in deaths per 100,000 residents, per new data from the CDC.

  • At least 73,018 Floridians have died from COVID-19.

By the numbers: Death rates in Florida and Georgia (more than 200 deaths per 100,000) were much higher than in states with largely vaccinated populations such as New York (112 per 100,000), New Jersey (73 deaths per 100,000), and Massachusetts (50 per 100,000).

  • Between August and December 2021, Florida experienced more than triple the number of excess deaths (29,252) as New York (8,786), despite both states having similar population counts — 21.7 million and 19.3 million, respectively.

Between the lines: The partisan gap across the states, measured by deaths above what would normally be expected, was particularly stark during last year's Delta wave, when all adults had access to vaccines but stark differences emerged between the vaccination rates of Democrats and Republicans.

The bottom line: The virus has proved itself to be exhaustingly unpredictable in many ways over the last two years.

  • But there's no doubt that tools like high-quality masks and vaccines reduce the risk of catching the virus, and in the case of vaccines, of dying from it.

Comments / 67

me
1d ago

The majority of deaths worldwide were were above the average life expectancy. If you’re afraid of catching the flu, stay home, wear your mask, take the jab. Don’t close down the world over nonsense. Using some critical thinking would go a long way

Reply(6)
21
Justin Waltrip
1d ago

The average age of a covid death is 80 years old Florida has the oldest population in the country. And we still don't know how many of these people died of covid and not just testing positive. And no matter how many graphs they show you a total death count for 2 years of the entire population was 1/5 of 1%.

Reply(9)
16
Rational Minded American
1d ago

Cherry picking numbers when the wave in the south was peaking. What about the numbers when northern states were peaking?

Reply(10)
19
Check out more stories from
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay

4K+

Followers

672

Posts

673K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Home of Republican who crafted Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is destroyed by tornado

The home of the Republican lawmaker who crafted Florida’s widely condemned ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has been badly damaged by a tornado, according to reports.Joe Harding, whose bill was approved by the state’s legislature this month despite widespread criticism, had his home in central Florida ravaged by 110mph winds last weekend.He told Florida Politics that while he was away, his family was at home on Saturday morning when the twister struck. “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.The Republican’s home in Ocala was among dozens destroyed or damaged in the tornado, according to the...
ENVIRONMENT
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Cdc#Covid#Jama#Floridians#Democrats#Republicans
Click10.com

Florida woman who killed lottery winner backs keeping names secret

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would temporarily keep secret the names of lottery winners in Florida has at least one unexpected supporter: the woman in prison for murdering the winner of a $30 million lottery payout. Dorice Donegan “Dee Dee” Moore says publicly...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Joe Duncan

Florida City Officially Ranked the Most Dangerous City in Florida

Florida cities have seen an astonishing rise in violent crime lately. Florida City is the most dangerous city in Florida in 2022. When we think of crime taking place in Florida cities, a few of the big names usually come to mind first. Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville all roll off the tongue naturally when we're asked to guess the most dangerous city in Florida.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
672
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy